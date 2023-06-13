Blackpool swimmers told to avoid beaches after storm sewage release
Swimmers are being urged to avoid a stretch of coast after sewage was released during a storm.
People should not swim off Blackpool after raw sewage was released into the Irish Sea on Monday evening during a thunderstorm, Blackpool Council said.
United Utilities said untreated sewage, mixed with rainwater, was released from its water treatment plant in Fleetwood.
A burst pipe before the storm meant the system was overwhelmed as 1.7 inches (44mm) of rain fell in two hours.
A company statement said it was carrying out urgent repair work to the pipe which carries water after it has been treated and cleaned from Fleetwood wastewater treatment works to the sea.
It added: "The treatment works is currently running at a reduced rate while engineers plan and carry out the repair work to the pipe which lies nine metres (30ft) underground.
"Due to the location and complexity of the repair and to ensure the work is carried out safely, this is expected to take some time while engineers install temporary pumps and 2,000 metres (6,560ft) of overland pipework."
They said it was balancing storage levels in the Fylde Coast wastewater network and tankers were transporting wastewater to other treatment sites.
Blackpool Council, Fylde Council and Wyre Council advised the public not to swim at the following beaches until further notice:
- Bispham
- Blackpool Central
- Blackpool North
- Blackpool South
- Cleveleys beach
- Fleetwood
- St Annes
- St Annes North
Mark Garth, Wastewater Director at United Utilities, said it was a "very unusual incident".
He added: "The burst occurred on a large pipe which is deep underground, making the repair complex and challenging.
"The reduced capacity at the treatment works and in our network as a result of this burst meant there was less storage available than normal to deal with the heavy rainfall last night. This resulted in storm overflows operating."
He added they were working closely with the Environment Agency and other local councils.
Construction of the temporary overland pipework means the neighbouring Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve is closed to the public until further notice.
