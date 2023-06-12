Teen moped rider badly hurt after crashing with police van on 999 call
- Published
A teenage moped rider has been seriously injured in a crash with a police van responding to a 999 call.
The 18-year-old man suffered a serious pelvic injury in the crash on Blackpool Road, Preston, at 23:00 BST on Sunday.
Lancashire Constabulary said its van "was travelling to an unrelated emergency call at the time". Police are appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident.
The teenager had initially been arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving but was later de-arrested pending further enquiries, police said.
No-one else was injured.
Sgt David Hurst said: "This collision has left a man seriously injured and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what caused the collision."
