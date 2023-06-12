Police given more time to question Blackburn murder suspect
- Published
Police have been given more time to question a man held on suspicion of murder after a man was discovered fatally injured in a flat.
The body of David Read, 50, was found by Lancashire Police in Leamington Road, Blackburn, on Wednesday. A post-mortem examination revealed he died from multiple injuries, officers said.
A 34-year-old man, from Blackburn, remains in police custody.
Police have urged people who had recent contact with Mr Read to get in touch.
Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said the force was keen to speak to anyone who knew the 50-year-old, particularly if they knew his movements in the past week.
"We are also appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious during Tuesday and Wednesday in the Leamington Road area or has CCTV or dashcam footage covering those dates," he said
In a tribute, Mr Read's family said: "David was a lovely caring man and had a strong bond with his parents.
"He was known as the gentle giant and will be sadly missed by his family and friends."