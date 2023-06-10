Blackburn murder arrest after man found dead in flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found fatally injured in a flat.
David Read, 50, was described as a "gentle giant" by his family following the discovery of his body in Leamington Road, Blackburn, on Wednesday.
A 34-year-old man from Blackburn remains in police custody.
Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, from Lancashire Police, said he believed Mr Read was the "victim of a targeted attack".
"I and my team will continue to investigate this appalling crime and we will not rest until we have brought those responsible to justice."
He urged anyone who had known Mr Read and had been in contact with him recently to contact officers.
"We are also appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious during Tuesday and Wednesday in the Leamington Road area or has CCTV or dashcam footage covering those dates."
In a tribute, Mr Read's family said: "David was a lovely caring man and had a strong bond with his parents.
"He was known as the gentle giant and will be sadly missed by his family and friends."