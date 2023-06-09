Preston pervert who raped and sexually abused girl jailed
A "pervert" who subjected a girl to "horrendous abuse to satisfy his own desires" has been jailed.
Lancashire Police said Mark Seed, 40, abused the girl for two years "before she plucked up the courage to tell someone what he had done".
Seed, of Preston, admitted rape and five counts of sexual assault between April 2022 and January 2023.
He was jailed for 10-and-a-half years at Preston Crown Court and was handed a further year on licence.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Ellie Heaney said she commended the "bravery" of the girl, who was under 13 when the abuse happened, "for having the courage to come forward".
"Seed subjected his young victim to horrendous abuse to satisfy his own perverted desires," she said.
"I welcome the sentence which reflects the gravity of his offending.
She added that she hoped the "significant conviction and sentence" would give others who may be "victims of similar offending the confidence to come forward and report it to us".
Seed was also given a sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sex offenders' register for life.
