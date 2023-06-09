Accrington fire crews tackle blaze at commercial property
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a commercial property in a town.
Crews with 10 fire engines rushed to the scene on Blackburn Road in Accrington after a fire broke out at about 03:00 BST.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service urged residents to keep windows and doors shut. It also asked people not to fly drones as they would "obstruct emergency operations".
Some roads have temporarily been closed in the neighbouring area.
