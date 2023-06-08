Blackburn murder inquiry after man found dead in his flat
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man known as a "gentle giant" was found dead in his flat.
Emergency services found the body of David Read, 50, on Leamington Road, Blackburn, shortly after 11:30 BST on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said.
He had multiple injuries and police said they believed he was "specifically targeted". No arrests have been made.
His family said he was a "lovely caring man" who had a "strong bond with his parents".
"He was known as the gentle giant and will be sadly missed," the family added.
Police said a post-mortem examination was being carried out.
The force said while no arrests have been made "a number of lines of inquiry are being explored".
Detectives appealed for anyone who knew Mr Read, particularly if they have had contact with him in recent days, or who has information that may assist the investigation, to come forward.
They also urged anyone who saw anything suspicious on Tuesday or Wednesday in the area or with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the force.
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said: "We do believe Mr Read was specifically targeted and we are working hard to identify and arrest those responsible.
"Someone out there will know the reason why David was attacked in this terrible way and will know the identity of those responsible.
"I would urge them to come forward to tell us what they know."
He added Mr Read's family have asked for their privacy to be respected while they come to terms with this devastating news.