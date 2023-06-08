Pleasington Crematorium fire halts funeral service
A large fire broke out at a crematorium during a funeral service.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Pleasington Cemetery and Crematorium on Tower Road, Blackburn, at about 11:30 BST.
While the blaze has been extinguished the building will be closed for several days, the council said.
Martin Eden, from Blackburn with Darwen Council, said the family was being supported and anyone with a service in the coming days would be contacted.
He said he appreciated it was a "highly distressing situation for everyone involved".
Me Eden added: "We're working to establish the extent of the damage and also when the crematorium can reopen.
"We are already updating any families affected through funeral directors and working with the Fire Service to establish how the fire started, and to make the building safe as soon as possible."
Access to Pleasington Cemetery is currently restricted, and the advice is to stay away from the area.
