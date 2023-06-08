Lancashire's Ch Supt Wendy Bower receives lifetime achievement award
A police officer who has been recognised for bravery several times during her 26-year career has been given a lifetime achievement award.
Lancashire Police Ch Supt Wendy Bower was given the award by the British Association of Women in Policing.
She was also praised for transforming the Special Constabulary into "an inclusive and highly motivated team".
Deputy Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett described her as an "inspirational officer".
Ch Supt Bower, who has worked her way through the ranks and was one of the first female firearms officers in Lancashire, is currently Divisional Commander of Operations based at force headquarters.
During her long career she has been recognised for her "incredible bravery", a force spokesperson said.
'Inspirational'
In 2001 she rescued a man, woman and three children from a burning house, an act recognised by the Liverpool Shipwreck and Humane Society.
In 2005 she received the Pride of Lancashire award for rescuing an officer who had been shot and seriously injured by an offender.
She was recognised for a second time by the the Liverpool Shipwreck and Humane Society in 2010 after she resuscitated a man who had had a heart attack.
Lancashire Police said she was a "committed and influential leader", commending her "outstanding work" on transforming the Special Constabulary into "an inclusive and highly motivated team of people from the community".
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II she led the force's response to Operation London Bridge for which she was awarded a Chief Constable's commendation.
Ms Hatchett added: "Ch Supt Wendy Bower is an inspirational officer and a key figure within the Lancashire force.
"She has had an outstanding career in policing and her being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award by the British Association of Women in Policing, is tremendous recognition."
