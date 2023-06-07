Spider-Man star sends video to Lancaster boy hit by police car
Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has joined other celebrities in sending messages of support to a critically ill boy who was struck by a police car.
The 11-year-old, named only as Tom, was hit on Owen Road in Lancaster on 25 May as officers responded to a 999 call.
In a video message to the youngster, Holland said he was "sending positive vibes" and urged him to "stay strong".
Other stars who have sent good wishes include Gary Neville, Tyson Fury and CBBC's Hacker T. Dog.
They have sent videos to the You Can Do It Tom Facebook page.
Tom is now in a stable condition at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.
Holland, 27, opened his message by saying Tom "probably had the coolest name out there".
"I want you to know that I am thinking about you," he said.
"I am sending you positive vibes and I hope you can be strong and we are all looking forward to speaking to you soon."
The family replied by posting: "Wowsers. Superhero Tom Holland has taken the time to send our very own little Superhero a message of support."
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville sent "all his love and best wishes" to the "massive Reds fan" while WBC world heavyweight champion Fury told Tom to "keep fighting, keep going... get recovered".
ITV soap stars have also sent videos for Tom.
Emmerdale star James Hooton, who plays Sam Dingle, and Martin Hancock, who plays Spider Nugent in Coronation Street, have recorded messages.
The family thanked all of them.
They said they hoped the positive messages would "help motivate and inspire him on the long road ahead" and encouraged more celebrities to send in videos.