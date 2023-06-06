E-bike cyclist dies after hitting pedestrian in Preston
- Published
An electric bike cyclist has died after colliding with a pedestrian.
The bike rider, a man in his 30s from Preston, died in hospital after suffering a serious head injury in the crash just after 18:30 BST on Sunday.
A 16-year-old boy suffered a broken leg and internal injuries after being hit as he crossed the road at Skeffington Road and Ribbleton Lane.
The cyclist had been riding a Kona mountain bike modified to be an e-bike, Lancashire Police said.
Police appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.
