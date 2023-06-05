Laura Nuttall donated her brain as 'ultimate gift', says mum
A 23-year-old woman who died after spending five years raising the profile of brain cancer donated her brain for research as "the ultimate gift", her mother has said.
Laura Nuttall, from Lancashire, became known for creating a bucket list of ambitions after being diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme aged 19.
Her mother Nicola said her daughter had wanted to continue to help brain cancer research "every way she could".
"She was fierce" she said.
"If she said she was going to do something she never let anyone down. She was never flaky. She was painfully stubborn."
Laura was diagnosed following a routine eye test and, in 2018, was given just a year to live.
However, she went on to work her way through a list of ambitions, which saw her meet Michelle Obama, command a Royal Navy ship, graduate from the University of Manchester and present the weather on BBC North West Tonight.
In 2021, comedian Peter Kay, played his first gigs in four years to raise money for her treatment and in October last year she underwent her fourth major operation to remove a tumour.
The tumour returned within days and in March Laura went to Germany for further treatment, before she died in May.
Mrs Nuttall said the family had been "infuriated" by the lack of brain cancer research and Laura had been very keen to raise awareness.
"It really infuriated us that it was so neglected, and Laura was very keen to contribute, to help in the ways she could," she said.
"She raised a lot of awareness but the ultimate gift is giving your own brain to help scientists research and hopefully use that for many years to come.
"Who knows what her legacy will be as a result of that."