Man who battered pregnant woman at Lancashire hotel is jailed
A thug who battered a pregnant woman and left her with a bleed on the brain has been jailed for six years.
Curtis Bamsey, 29, attacked her at the The Inn at Whitewell in Lancashire on 20 February.
He was convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm, controlling behaviour and non-fatal strangulation at Preston Crown Court.
The court heard how, as a member of the public drove the woman from the hotel, he threatened to kill her.
The victim later told police he had assaulted her in the past.
Speaking after the 6 May sentencing, Det Con Ben Heaton said: "Bamsey is a violent individual who displays at an appalling attitude towards women.
"Such was the ferociousness of his attack on the victim, she lost consciousness.
"I can only imagine the terror she must have felt during this ordeal."
He added: "I welcome the sentence handed down by the court, which reflects the seriousness of Bamsey's abhorrent behaviour."
Bamsey was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order.
