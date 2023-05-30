Blackpool town centre to become bus and taxi-only zone
Part of Blackpool town centre is to become a pedestrian and cycle zone in response to road safety concerns.
Only buses and taxis will be allowed in the St John's Square area - which includes Blackpool Opera House and Winter Gardens - in the new trial.
Other restrictions being introduced include no loading between 10.30 and 18:00 GMT, and no waiting at any time.
Blackpool Council said the restrictions would begin on Monday and last 18 months.
Members of the public and businesses have been invited to give feedback.
The council's restrictions also apply to the roads surrounding St John's Square including Cedar Square, Birley Street, Adelphi Street, Carter Street, part of Church Street and part of Abingdon Street.
Only buses, taxis and authorised vehicles will be allowed in the restricted zone.
The council will review the scheme after six months, with the right to amend the order at any time during the 18 month trial.
Paula Burdess, cabinet member for community safety, street scene and neighbourhoods, said the council had received an increased number of complaints about traffic in the area.
"By introducing a clear pedestrian and cycle zone we hope to improve safety for everyone," she said.
