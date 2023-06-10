Victorian street ballads to be performed again in Preston
- Published
A rare rendition of a city's street ballads dating back to the 19th Century is due to take place.
The songs printed by John Harkness, one of the UK's most popular and prolific printers, will be on view at Preston Market Hall until mid-July.
Performer Jennifer Reid will be singing a selection of the ballads in the hall from 14:00 BST.
The Harris in the City exhibition is a collaboration between the Harris Museum and University of Central Lancashire.
'Social media of its day'
Preston was one of the country's main centres for writing, printing and publishing broadsides, songs and ballads in the 19th Century and Carlisle-born Harkness was the man who mass-produced these ditties.
James Arnold, from the museum, said the songs were single-side sheets people bought off a roll.
He said the content ranged from grisly crimes to love and romance.
"We have a lot of collections which we want to share with people," said Mr Arnold.
"These ballads are more than 150 years old with the earliest dating back to 1842.
"This was the popular culture - social media of its day."
'Old tradition'
Ms Reid added that these were the people's songs.
"It was very much a singing culture," she said. "People would tell stories in song."
The ballads were almost like the football chants of the day, with words fitted to well-known tunes.
Ms Reid said she particularly enjoys performing the works.
"When I sing I feel I am part of a very old tradition which I am bringing to life for people and I'm connecting people with their identity," she said.
Harkness published his first ballad from 8 Water Street, now Manchester Road, in 1841 and later established his main offices at 121/2 Church Street, but he also had premises in Liverpool.
His main period of popularity was from the 1840s to 1870s, during which time his printing was sent across the country by train.
Singers in London would collect his songs from Euston station.