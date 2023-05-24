Fleetwood: Two people rescued as crews tackle fire

Fire on Mount Road, FleetwoodLFARS
The blaze started at the Mount Hotel in Fleetwood

Two people have been recused after a fire broke out at a residential and commercial building.

Fire crews remain at the scene of the Mount Hotel on Mount Road in Fleetwood after being alerted at 17:30 BST.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said two casualties had been placed in the care of North West Ambulance Service.

The service warned nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke and urged drivers to avoid the area due to road closures.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.