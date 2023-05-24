Shannon Canning: Divers join search for woman missing for five days
- Published
Divers are carrying out underwater searches as police try to find a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for five days.
Shannon Canning disappeared in the early hours of Friday after leaving her home in Keswick Court, Lancaster.
Lancashire Police said she did not arrive for work at Tipple bar in the city and has not contacted family or friends.
Officers are also searching areas of land and various properties.
The force said they were focusing in particular around the Ridge Estate and city centre areas.
Police said the disappearance was out of character and they were becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
They said the investigation remains "a missing from home enquiry" and a dedicated search team are being helped by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to cover more ground.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk