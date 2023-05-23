Blackpool woman jailed over death of man two years after attack
- Published
A woman has been jailed for killing a man who died of an internal injury two years after he was attacked by her.
Lancashire Police said Tracey Simmonds and another man attacked Jeremy Fitzsimmons with weapons at a flat in Blackpool in 2017.
It said the 44-year-old appeared to make a full recovery, but an undetected injury culminated in a ruptured bowel and he died in 2019.
Simmonds, 48, was sentenced to three years in prison at Preston Crown Court.
A force representative said Simmonds, of Argosy Avenue, Blackpool, and "her accomplice" James Walton were jailed in 2018 for wounding following the attack, but after Mr Fitzsimmons' death, she was charged with his manslaughter.
They said Walton, who inflicted the "single fatal wound" died in 2020, so could not be prosecuted, but a charge had been brought against Simmonds on the basis that the two had acted together.
They added that Simmonds was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial earlier in the year.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Simon Pritchard said while it "may be true that Tracey Simmonds did not personally strike the blow... this was a case of two people acting together".
He said Simmonds and Walton had both used "weapons... at the same time", both had "an intention to injure him with their weapons" and both had encouraged "each other to do so", and as such, both were "criminally responsible for all the injuries that were inflicted, which includes the wound that subsequently caused death".
"I hope that this conviction and sentence offer Mr Fitzsimmons's family some sense that justice has been served and my thoughts remain with them at this time," he added.