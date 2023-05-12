Eurovision party planned for Ukrainian refugees in Preston
- Published
A group of Ukrainian women planning a Eurovision party for more than 100 refugees say they want the occasion to be a celebration of Ukrainian culture.
The women, who live across Lancashire, will be hosting a screening in Preston of the international song contest.
"Our enemy tried to destroy our culture and our identity," said organiser Viktoriia Murych.
"It is a good opportunity to share with people our culture, our tradition, our flag," added Tania Zelena.
Saturday's party at Crossgate Church in Preston will see Ukrainians gather to cheer on their home nation.
"Unfortunately we cannot do this in our own country but thanks to the United Kingdom we can share all of this with the whole world," Ms Zelena said.
"Also music is important for our army, for our guys who are fighting to try and save Ukraine."
The UK is hosting the international song contest on behalf of last year's winners Ukraine.
Anna Manaienkova said she believed the Russian invasion had been an attempt to destroy Ukrainian identity.
"Now more people will see our culture," she said.
"I think now it is impossible to destroy."
Ms Murych said that while the event being held in the UK brought an element of "sadness" for Ukrainians it was the best option for her war-torn nation.
"I am very proud to have Eurovision in the UK because I feel like the UK is a great friend for Ukraine," she said.
"I hope we win again and we will celebrate at home in our country," Ms Zelena added.