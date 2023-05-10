Susan Waring murder: Appeal over missing mum's body
A detective who led an investigation into the murder of a mother-of-five who went missing four years ago has vowed to never give up on finding her body.
Susan Waring, 45, from Darwen, was last seen on 29 January 2019, with her boyfriend Alan Edwards, who was later jailed for life for her murder.
Det Ch Insp Lukmaan Mulla said Ms Waring, who had learning difficulties, was subjected to "horrific abuse" during their two-month relationship.
He appealed for the public's help.
Edwards, of Blackburn Road in Darwen, denied killing Ms Waring claiming during his trial at Preston Crown Court that he kissed her goodbye on 30 January and never saw her again.
Sentencing him to serve a minimum of 27 years, Mr Justice James Goss said Edwards had been "controlling and violent" with "vulnerable" Ms Waring, who was "blind in one eye, suffered from poor health and had learning difficulties".
The trial heard Ms Waring had been attacked by Edwards several times and her blood was found in numerous locations in his flat.
More than 100 spots and traces of her DNA were discovered on a rubber Halloween skull mask he was believed to have worn while he attacked her.
Edwards was seen punching Ms Waring in the face on 15 January 2019, about two weeks before her family last heard from her, the jury was told.
The following day, she went to the doctors accompanied by Edwards and was advised to go to hospital but never did.
She was last seen two weeks later at Asda supermarket in Darwen with Edwards.
Det Ch Insp Mulla said: "Susan was such a vulnerable woman and she was subjected to the most horrific abuse by Alan Edwards which culminated in her murder at his hands.
"Edwards has never admitted killing Susan, instead claiming she left of her own free will, and while her family have some justice they can never fully grieve while her body remains missing.
"I will continue to try and get answers from Edwards, but I would also appeal to anyone who may have information about Susan's disappearance to come forward."
Ms Waring's family have made repeated calls for Edwards to reveal where her body is and have previously spoken of their "nightmare" of not knowing where she was.
