Tens of thousands celebrate Burnley's Championship title win

Burnley open-bus paradePA Media
Fans celebrate during the open-top bus parade

Tens of thousands of football fans have lined the streets of Burnley to celebrate their side winning the Championship.

Manager Vincent Kompany and the players rode in an open-top bus parade through the town to their Turf Moor ground.

The Clarets clinched the title and promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 away win against Blackburn Rovers in the east Lancashire derby.

Newly crowned King Charles III has said in the past that he is a Burnley fan.

PA Media
Fans celebrate the open-top bus parade
PA Media
Purple smoke by the Burnley bus

Former NFL star JJ Watt, who has just invested in the club as a minority shareholder, and his wife Kealia, who is an ex-USA football international, also joined the parade.

The team enjoyed a civic reception before the open-top bus parade.

PA Media
Clarets fans show their colourful support
PA Media
A young fan holds up an inflatable trophy
PA Media
Players wave to the crowd from their open-top bus
PA Media
Burnley fans wearing Vincent Kompany masks

