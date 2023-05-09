Tens of thousands celebrate Burnley's Championship title win
- Published
Tens of thousands of football fans have lined the streets of Burnley to celebrate their side winning the Championship.
Manager Vincent Kompany and the players rode in an open-top bus parade through the town to their Turf Moor ground.
The Clarets clinched the title and promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 away win against Blackburn Rovers in the east Lancashire derby.
Newly crowned King Charles III has said in the past that he is a Burnley fan.
Former NFL star JJ Watt, who has just invested in the club as a minority shareholder, and his wife Kealia, who is an ex-USA football international, also joined the parade.
The team enjoyed a civic reception before the open-top bus parade.
