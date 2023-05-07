Fire breaks out at Blackburn B&M store

fire engine and aerial platform outside the storelfrs
The fire broke out at the B&M branch in Grimshaw Retail Park

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a B&M store in Blackburn.

It broke out at the branch in Grimshaw Retail Park in Lower Audley Street just after 20:00 BST on Saturday.

At its peak, 10 crews were at the scene and plumes of smoke were seen across the town.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service advised people in the area to keep windows and doors shut. It said crews would continue to dampen down any hotspots on Sunday.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.