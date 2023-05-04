Blackburn drugs seizure: Cocaine worth £16m found in warehouse
Two men have been arrested after cocaine with an estimated street value of £16m was found at a warehouse.
Lancashire Police said officers seized the drugs from a property in Blackburn on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 30 and 45, were held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
Assistant Chief Constable Sam Mackenzie said he hoped the "significant seizure" would encourage the public to report any suspicious activity.
He added: "This is evidence that drugs are trafficked into Lancashire and that is why we are putting additional resources into targeting this type of activity."
