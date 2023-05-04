Blackpool Victoria Hospital: Healthcare worker jailed for sex attacks
A "predatory" healthcare assistant who sexually assaulted five women while working at a hospital has been jailed.
Hernando Puno, 52, was convicted of eight counts of sexual assaults at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between 2014 and 2020.
Puno, of Onslow Road, Blackpool, denied all the offences but was found guilty by jury at Burnley Crown Court.
He was sentenced to nine months in prison.
Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston said Puno was a "predatory individual" and described the attacks as "disgusting conduct".
"He dismissed the behaviour as a 'bit of fun' accepting no responsibility for the way that he made his victims feel, claiming during the trial that he didn't care whether his victims consented to his actions," she added.
