Marmoset monkeys escape from Carnforth house
A number of marmoset monkeys have escaped from a house as a council warned people to check outbuildings.
The monkeys, which are native to South America, went missing from a property in Carnforth, Lancaster City Council said in an appeal on Wednesday.
While it is legal to keep marmosets as pets, the RSPCA strongly advise against it due to their specific climate and environmental needs.
People have been urged not to catch or feed the monkeys for risk of injury.
Marmosets were the most commonly kept and traded species of primate in the UK and require a warm climate, the RSPCA said.
"It's impossible to provide an environment as complex and rich as the wild for a marmoset kept as a pet - they're tropical animals who require a warm climate," the animal charity continued.
The monkeys originate from tropical rainforests and usually live in the upper canopy of trees in forests.
A council spokesman said the escaped marmosets would "likely to try and find somewhere warm to rest overnight" and urged residents to check bird boxes, garages and sheds.
The council have advised to report sightings to the animal warden team.