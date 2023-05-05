Local elections 2023: Labour eases to victory in Chorley
- Published
Labour has cruised to victory in Chorley, gaining five extra seats on the borough council at the expense of the Conservatives.
Labour, who had been widely expected to retain control of the local authority, now has 36 of the 42 seats, with the Tories way behind on six.
Other results from across the rest of Lancashire are expected to be declared later on Friday.
Labour firmly has its eyes on councils including Burnley, Pendle and Hyndburn.
It ceded control of Burnley council in 2019 and lost even more councillors two years later.
The BBC's Lancashire political reporter Mike Stevens said winning an outright majority in the town would be a huge victory for Labour - especially since the Liberal Democrats and Greens have been performing well locally of late.
In Hyndburn - home to Accrington Stanley and the world-famous Nori brick - Labour and the Conservatives have been running neck-and-neck.
Labour has suffered a number of defections in recent years while the Tories are taking their chances seriously, with senior party figures sent to the area to campaign alongside local candidates.
Landslide result
Labour's leader in Chorley Alistair Bradley told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the landslide result was "a fantastic night" for his party.
"To win almost every seat up for grabs is a huge endorsement of the work we are doing for our residents and shows that people can tell the difference we are making in our communities.
"I'd like to thank everyone who has supported us at this election and look forward to delivering even more for the people of Chorley in the coming year.
"Alongside the hard work we have done locally, it is also a sign that people are fed up with the incompetent government that has made a complete mess of things nationally and I hope to see Labour make gains across Lancashire and the country."
Conservative group leader Alan Cullens concurred with his triumphant political rival that national factors had been at play, as he reflected on "a very difficult night".
"Whilst this was a local election, the message on the doorstep was [about] the state of the national party," he said.
"Turnout in some wards was less than 30%, so this election was by no means a ringing endorsement for Labour, locally [nor] nationally.
"We now regroup and will continue to hold the ruling group to account," Mr Cullens pledged.
A few junctions along the M65, in Pendle, just one Conservative loss would throw the local authority into no overall control.
In South Ribble, meanwhile, Labour is hoping to gain an outright majority on the council for the first time in more than 20 years.
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer recently welcomed Ashley Dalton to Westminster following victory in February's West Lancashire by-election.
Labour will need to capitalise on that success to regain control of West Lancashire council, which it lost two years ago.
Both Sir Keir and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also be keeping a watchful eye on results in Blackpool. The town has been the setting for a bitter contest between the main parties over the past few years.
In 2019, the Conservatives won both parliamentary seats and Labour lost control of the council two years later.
If Labour were to regain control of the council, it would give the party a much-needed boost ahead of the general election.
In the north of the county, Lancaster is one of only three councils in the UK to have a Green Party leader. If the party makes further gains, it would be difficult for Labour to regain control of the council, which they lost in 2019.
