Thornton-Cleveleys crash: Pedestrian dies after two-vehicle collision
- Published
A pedestrian in her 90s has been killed after a crash involving two cars.
Lancashire Police were called to North Drive in Thornton-Cleveleys at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday after a woman was struck by a Ford Kuga, after it had collided with a Toyota Corolla.
The woman died at the scene, the force added, while a passenger in the Corolla had minor injuries.
The driver of the Kuga, a man in his 80s, was arrested at the scene, but was released under investigation.
The force appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who had CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.
