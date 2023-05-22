Laura Nuttall: Bucket list brain cancer fundraiser dies
- Published
A woman who ticked off a "bucket list" of ambitions while living with terminal cancer has died, her mother has said.
Laura Nuttall was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2018 and was given an initial prognosis of 12 months.
In March, the 23-year-old, of Barrowford, Lancashire, underwent a course of treatment in Germany.
Paying tribute to her daughter on Twitter, Nicola Nuttall said Laura had been "fierce and tenacious to the end".
"I'm heartbroken to share the news that we lost our beautiful Laura in the early hours of this morning," she said.
She said it had "truly" been the "honour of my life to be her mum".
"We are devastated at the thought of life without our girl," she added.
"She was a force of nature."
Ms Nuttall was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme in 2018 following a routine eye test.
After her diagnosis, she completed a "bucket list" of goals including graduating from the University of Manchester, commanding a Royal Navy ship, and presenting the BBC weather forecast as well as raising money for brain cancer charities.
In 2021, comedian Peter Kay, who worked with Ms Nuttall's father, played his first gigs in four years to raise money for her treatment.
Her treatment in March followed her fourth major operation in October 2022 to remove a tumour.
The comic took her and her family out to lunch the following month after Ms Nuttall was told the tumour had grown back and the family later brought Christmas forward after news it had spread.