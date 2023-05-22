Laura Nuttall: Bucket list brain cancer fundraiser dies
- Published
A woman who ticked off a "bucket list" of ambitions while living with terminal cancer has died, her mother has said.
Laura Nuttall was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2018 and was given an initial prognosis of 12 months.
In March, the 23-year-old, of Barrowford, Lancashire, underwent a course of treatment in Germany.
Paying tribute to her daughter on Twitter, Nicola Nuttall said Laura had been "fierce and tenacious to the end".
"I'm heartbroken to share the news that we lost our beautiful Laura in the early hours of this morning," she said.
She said it had "truly" been the "honour of my life to be her mum".
"We are devastated at the thought of life without our girl," she added.
"She was a force of nature."
Laura was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, following a routine eye test.
She was later found to have eight tumours and, in 2018, was given just a year to live.
However, she went on to work her way through her list of ambitions, which saw her meet Michelle Obama, command a Royal Navy ship, graduate from university and present the weather on BBC North West Tonight.
In 2021, comedian Peter Kay, who worked with Ms Nuttall's father, played his first gigs in four years to raise money for her treatment.
Her treatment in March followed her fourth major operation in October 2022 to remove a tumour.
The comic took her and her family out to lunch a few weeks later after Ms Nuttall was told the tumour had grown back and the family then brought forward Christmas after being told it had spread further.
Many people have paid tribute to her on social media, including comedian Diane Morgan, who had previously recorded a message of support.
She said she felt she had got to know Laura through Nicola's posts and she "was an amazing person".
The charity Brain Tumour Research said it was "deeply saddened" at the news as "yet another brave soul lost to this devastating disease".
"Along with her family [Laura] did so much to raise awareness of this disease, and our thoughts are with her family at this time."