Preston city centre fire at ex-hospital prompts investigation

Six fire engines and two two aerial ladder platforms were used to fight the fire

A blaze at a former hospital in Preston city centre is being investigated by the fire service.

The blaze broke out at the former Mount Street Hospital just after 17:00 BST on Monday.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it was not believed to have been started deliberately but a full investigation had been started.

The adjoining Grade II-listed former St Joseph's Orphanage was badly damaged by a fire a year ago.

There had been controversial plans to convert the Victorian site into housing, with some campaigners calling for its historic exterior to be preserved.

The fire service have launched an investigation after Sunday's blaze

