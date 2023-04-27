Blackpool fire: Arson arrests after hotel blaze
Two teenagers have been arrested following a fire which gutted a derelict seafront hotel.
The former New Hacketts Hotel, on Queen's Promenade, Blackpool was destroyed by the blaze on Monday.
The building was so badly damaged it will have to be demolished, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been held on suspicion of criminal damage and arson endangering life.
Lancashire Police said it was still appealing for anyone with information or who has dashcam or CCTV footage to contact the force.
Twelve fire engines tackled the blaze at its height which the fire service said had reduced the building to an "outer shell".
