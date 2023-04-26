Arrests and missiles thrown at Burnley v Blackburn derby
- Published
Five people were arrested at the east Lancashire derby that saw Burnley clinch the Championship title with a win over Blackburn Rovers.
Two men aged 35 and 42 were arrested at Ewood Park for assault and another man was held on suspicion of pitch encroachment, Lancashire Police said.
They said missiles were also thrown "before, during and after the game".
The force thanked the "vast majority" of fans who were let down by "a handful of individuals".
The Clarets finally sealed the Championship title in a feisty match that saw Manuel Benson's second-half strike break the deadlock and beat their rivals by a goal.
Police had urged fans to respect each other ahead of the match and warned they would have dogs, helicopters and horses supporting specialist officers.
Officers also arrested two teenagers aged 17 and 18 outside the stadium on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
Supt Melita Worswick said: "I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters for their exemplary behaviour during what was a fiercely contested and passionate derby fixture.
"Unfortunately, a handful of individuals have let themselves and their football clubs down by their extremely disappointing behaviour."
She said footage of missile throwing was being reviewed and "will be thoroughly investigated by our officers and officials from both football clubs".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk