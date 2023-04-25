Blackpool blaze: Fire-hit former hotel to be demolished
- Published
A former seafront hotel has been so badly damaged in a blaze it will have to be demolished, the fire service has said.
Twelve fire engines were called to the site at what was the New Hacketts Hotel, on Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, at about 14:45 BST on Monday.
Six fire engines remain at the scene and are expected to be there for the rest of the day.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the four-storey building is unstable.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, they added.
Four floors, the roof space and basement were well alight but the fire had been brought under control.
Incident Commander Rod Steele said: "There are no floors left in the building, it is just the outer shell.
"Due to its location on the prom and public safety it will have to come down in due course once we've finished our investigation [into the cause]."
He said it will be a few days before the cause is known.
"At the moment it is still unsafe to actually go in it and start looking through the debris," he said.
The Promenade remains closed between Empress Drive and Dickson Road and there are no trams between Blackpool's North Pier and Fleetwood.
