Firefighters tackle huge blaze at derelict Blackpool hotel
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a former seafront hotel.
Twelve fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms are at the scene on Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, at the junction with King Edward Avenue.
Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the building and people are urged to avoid the area.
It has resulted in a partial closure of the Promenade and the tram service being disrupted, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.