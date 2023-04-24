The Big One: Riders rescued from UK's highest rollercoaster again

Passengers had to be helped down from the rollercoaster earlier this month

Riders on the UK's highest rollercoaster had to walk down its tracks to safety after the ride was halted for a second time this month.

The thrill-seekers were left stranded half-way up the lift hill on the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach after a technical fault.

It took 30 minutes to get them down on Sunday afternoon.

A similar drama played out earlier this month when the ride was stopped due to sudden strong winds.

A Blackpool Pleasure Beach spokeswoman confirmed the ride was stopped "just over halfway up the lift hill".

She added: "There was a minor technical problem and the safety system on the ride worked exactly as it should and immediately stopped the train on the lift as a precaution.

"Trained staff walked all riders safely down a set of stairs to the ground within 30 minutes."

People can pay to walk the 235ft (71m) high attraction once a month with full safety equipment.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.