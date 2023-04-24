The Big One: Riders rescued from UK's highest rollercoaster again
Riders on the UK's highest rollercoaster had to walk down its tracks to safety after the ride was halted for a second time this month.
The thrill-seekers were left stranded half-way up the lift hill on the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach after a technical fault.
It took 30 minutes to get them down on Sunday afternoon.
A similar drama played out earlier this month when the ride was stopped due to sudden strong winds.
A Blackpool Pleasure Beach spokeswoman confirmed the ride was stopped "just over halfway up the lift hill".
She added: "There was a minor technical problem and the safety system on the ride worked exactly as it should and immediately stopped the train on the lift as a precaution.
"Trained staff walked all riders safely down a set of stairs to the ground within 30 minutes."
People can pay to walk the 235ft (71m) high attraction once a month with full safety equipment.
