Forest of Bowland: Help sought to identify body found in wood
- Published
The body of a man who was discovered in woodland could have been there for months, detectives have said as they appeal for information to identify him.
Bowland Mountain Rescue found the man, who could be aged between 30 and 70, in an area north of Leeming Quarry in the Forest of Bowland earlier in April.
Lancashire Police said his death was being treated as unexplained.
Officers said he was wearing suitable clothing for the terrain and described him as being "very thin".
Police said an initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests were needed to establish how he died.
There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, the force added.
The man was described as white, 5ft 7ins, and he "may have had a beard and or moustache and had short dark greying hair".
Police explained he had a scar on his stomach which was consistent with an appendectomy.
He was wearing a pair of Salomon Quest 04 walking boots, a black Rab waterproof jacket, a black Rab fleece, an Arc'teryx top and Rohan trousers.
"We think the man's body had been at the scene for some weeks but maybe as long as a few months," the force said.
Det Insp Tammy Woodhouse said: "Judging by his clothing he was probably someone who did a lot of walking or spent a lot of time outdoors and I would ask if you know someone like that who you haven't seen for a while then please give us a call".