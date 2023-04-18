Lancashire man who raped 12-year-old girl jailed for 16 years
A man who lured a 12-year-old girl to a flat before raping her has been jailed for 16 years.
Nicusor Manole, of Market Square in Nelson, Lancashire, was convicted after a trial at Preston Crown Court.
Police said the 27-year-old had met his "young, vulnerable" victim by chance in Burnley in June 2022.
After buying her some Lucozade and offering her £10, he persuaded the girl to travel to a flat with him in Brierfield, Pendle.
While in the Colne Road flat the court heard that Manole's mood changed.
He became angry, removed the girl's clothes and then raped her.
Her ordeal only ended when she managed to persuade Manole to leave the flat together.
When the door was unlocked, she ran into the street and flagged down a cyclist, who saw she was crying and distressed.
She revealed she had been sexually assaulted.
'Terrible ordeal'
Inquiries by Lancashire Police soon identified Manole as being responsible.
He left Brierfield but was arrested four days later on the M6 in Staffordshire.
The judge branded Manole an "offender of concern" as he handed him a 16-year prison sentence.
Manole was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Det Con Hannah Brown, of Lancashire Police, said: "This was an horrific offence committed by Nicusor Manole and we welcome the lengthy prison sentence which the judge imposed.
"Manole took advantage of a young, vulnerable victim and subjected her to a terrible ordeal which left her traumatised."
