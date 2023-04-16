John Hutchinson death: Fourth man charged over Blackpool burglary
A fourth person has been charged with murder after a man died following a burglary.
John Hutchinson died hours after a reported attack by three men who broke into a flat in Scorton Avenue, Blackpool, on Monday.
A post-mortem examination found the 44-year-old died from internal injuries, Lancashire Police said.
David Bond, 33, of Oaklands Avenue, Netherton, has been charged with murder.
He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Three other men, from Blackpool and Prescot, face the same charge.
Another two men and a woman who were arrested have been released under investigation.
Police officers were called to the property shortly before 19:00 BST on Easter Monday and spoke to Mr Hutchinson.
They returned at about 21:10 after paramedics said he had suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he later died.
Detectives appealed for information about a grey Ford Fiesta with registration SG18 BGU, which they believe travelled from Merseyside to Blackpool on the day.
Officers seized the vehicle and have urged anyone with footage or information to contact them.