Blackpool aggravated burglary: Trio charged with murder
- Published
Three men have been charged with murder after a man died after an aggravated burglary.
John Hutchinson, 44, died hours after three men reportedly entered and assaulted him in a flat in Scorton Avenue, Blackpool, on Monday.
A post-mortem examination found he died from internal injuries after the assault, Lancashire Police said.
Daniel Cunningham and Darren McCabe, both of Blackpool, and Lee Clarke, of Prescot, are due in court on Saturday.
Mr Cunningham, 33, of Tarnbrook Drive, Mr McCabe, 47, of Warwick Road, and Mr Clarke, 33, of Greenall Court, are due to appear before Blackpool magistrates.
Police officers went to the property shortly before 19:00 BST and spoke to Mr Hutchinson and left before returning at about 21:10 after paramedics said he had suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.
He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment but later died.
His next of kin have been informed.
Three other people arrested in connection with the incident, a 34-year-old man from Blackpool, a 36-year-old man from Liverpool and a 34-year-old woman from Blackpool, have all been released under investigation.
Detectives urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Andy Fallows said: "We are still very keen to speak to anyone with information or any witnesses who can assist our enquiries.
"We are particularly interested in a grey Ford Fiesta car, registration SG18 BGU.
"We believe this vehicle travelled to Blackpool from the Merseyside area on Monday."
He added: "This vehicle is now in possession of police but if you saw this vehicle on April 10, please come forward."