England local elections 2023: The view in the North West Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The local elections will provide an indicator of how individuals and businesses - including these traders in Bolton - feel amid rising costs

The local elections on 4 May are big. In size and significance.

Thirty-two out of 34 of councils in north-west England are being contested, with 17 being all out elections - meaning every seat is up for grabs, so swathes of councils could change hands, altering the face of local politics in our region.

Professor Jon Tonge, who teaches politics at the University of Liverpool, says: "Only a fool would make definite predictions about what's going to happen in these local elections.

"There's a lot of uncertainty associated with them but these are probably the biggest set of the local election we've seen in the North West in terms of the size and number of council seats being contested."

But they're also significant nationally. With a general election 18 months away, they'll be a real indication of how voters are feeling.

Of the 32 councils being fought over, Labour are defending 18, the Conservatives 4 - all in Lancashire.

Ten are under no overall control - meaning there's a minority administration or a coalition.

Where should we keep an eye on?

Labour need to do well and will hope to take some of those under no control local authorities, like Bolton, Burnley, Hyndburn, West Lancashire, Wirral, Cheshire West and Chester and South Ribble.

If they can make gains here, it could help Keir Starmer get his hands on the keys to Number 10 next autumn.

"Labour needs to take back overall control of about five councils," Prof Tonge says.

"That really is the benchmark that Labour is making adequate progress, that they can be confident at the next general election."

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Which party will get the thumbs-up in Preston?

The Conservatives should be confident of holding on to Wyre, Fylde and Ribble Valley, but there could be a real battle for Pendle.

The Tories are defending six of their 17 seats and Labour has their eye on them.

Should the Conservatives hold on here, it will give Rishi Sunak real confidence that his party isn't out of the game.

"If the Conservatives can hold Pendle, then Rishi Sunak will be cock-a-hoop," Prof Tonge says, "because that's a sign that Labour cannot inflict damage upon the Conservatives."

He thinks the Conservatives will also be watching their overall level of seats in councils which are having big all-out contests.

"Like in Bolton, where you have a Conservative minority administration running the council, can the Conservatives stay in charge albeit under no overall control?"

Image caption, While Liverpool gears up for Eurovision, the Labour-run council faces its own contest

In Stockport, it's a straight battle between the Liberal Democrats - who run a minority administration - and Labour. This is the Lib Dem's best chance of taking full control of a council, but they need to win five seats to do that.

The smaller parties are also significant. One in 10 council seats in the North West are held by independents. In Lancaster, the Greens want to become the largest party.

Prof Jon Tonge says the growth of these parties has been a feature in recent years, adding: "These smaller parties really matter.

"They hold the balance of power on councils like Bolton - in other words, their numbers on the council are bigger than the difference between the Conservative and Labour parties."

And then there's Liverpool. While the city gears up for Eurovision, the Labour-run council faces a contest of its own.

The party has been in control since 2010, and that's not likely to change.

However, it's an all-out election, the council's getting smaller, there are boundary changes, defections from Labour - and government commissioners are still running the city.

There could be as many twists and turns as a Bucks Fizz dance routine.

The national picture

Apart from those holding all out elections, the last time these seats were fought over was in 2019.

Nationally the Conservatives did not do well, Labour also fared poorly, but the Liberal Democrats gained 704 seats.

Since then all three major parties have new leaders so these elections are an important barometer, they will set the agenda for the coming year.

For Labour it's about making gains, for the Conservatives it's about holding on to what they have.

Image caption, Local elections will also be held in Chester on 4 May

"The 4th of May will see a real poll," says Prof Tonge, "a true litmus test of public opinion."

Both of the main parties will be in the North West in the autumn for their respective party conferences and their leaders will hope the momentum will be behind them.

Why do we need these elections?

Well, they matter. Local councils are responsible for many public services, from potholes to planning, bins to burials.

Our councils provide education and social services, libraries and social housing.

The polls open on Thursday 4 May, but all results in the North West might not be known until later on Friday.

And finally do not forget voters in England must show photo ID to vote in person.