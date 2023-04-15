Morecambe man sheds half his bodyweight to run London Marathon
- Published
A man who shed half his bodyweight in 12 months is now training for the London Marathon.
Owen Rowlands, from Morecambe, decided to lose weight after struggling to find clothes to fit him for a weekend away.
The 23-year-old said: "I thought to myself I'd best do something" so he started eating a healthier diet and walking along the promenade.
He has now lost 13 stones (83 kilos) since January 2022 and said: "Now I can do anything."
The warehouse manager said: "I don't think I realised how much I struggled doing anything, how much (being overweight) held me back.
"Now I can do a lot more, I'm a lot fitter. I wouldn't be running a marathon 12 months back, I tell you that much."
He added: "Everyone keeps saying the hardest part I've already done, because I've dedicated the last four months to training for the marathon."
Mr Rowlands said the training had taken over his life, adding: "If you ask my friends they're probably sick of hearing about it, it's all I talk about.
"It'll be a relief if nothing else to finally get to the day and do it."
Mr Rowlands is running the marathon on 23 April for Macmillan Cancer Support after his mother, Mandy, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 before being given the all-clear in November.
"I thought if I was going to do it for a charity, I'd want it to be for a cancer charity," he said.
He said when he told his mum he was going to run the London Marathon "she laughed at me".
"But she tells me she's proud every day, I've come a long way."