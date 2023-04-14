BAE Systems awarded more than £600m for fighter jet project
BAE Systems has been awarded £656m for the development of the new Tempest fighter jet.
The funding will both protect and create hundreds of jobs at the defence giant's Lancashire factories.
BAE has previously said it was looking for "diverse recruits" including people from the software and gaming industries to help with the project.
The Tempest fighter jet plans were announced in 2018 and it is hoped they will be operational by 2035.
Bosses at BAE say the project will generate thousands of jobs for engineers and apprentices with many at its Samlesbury and Warton sites and wider supply chain in the North West, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The UK Tempest partners will now work on 60 cutting-edge technology demonstrations, digital concepts and new technologies.
These are critical to the UK's defence capability and will help shape the final requirements for the combat aircraft, which is due to enter service by 2035.
It is designed to be an innovative stealth fighter with supersonic capability and equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including state-of-the-art sensing and protection capabilities.
This will make the aircraft one of the world's most advanced.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who represents Wyre and Preston North, said the project was about "protecting our skies for decades to come."
Herman Claesen, BAE Systems managing director of future combat air systems, said the contract reflected "the continued commitment by the UK government".
Richard Berthon, the Ministry of Defence's director future combat air, said: "This shows that the UK is committed to working with international partners to deliver a next-generation fighter jet for 2035.
"We are facing a growing threat from our adversaries, who are investing in combat air and air defences of their own."
