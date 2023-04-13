Murder arrests as man dies after Blackpool aggravated burglary
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an aggravated burglary.
Police attended a flat in Scorton Avenue, Blackpool, on Monday evening after three men reportedly entered and assaulted 44-year-old John Hutchinson.
Officers spoke to Mr Hutchinson and left, but returned at about 21:10 after paramedics said he had suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.
He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he later died.
In total six people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, Lancashire Police said.
Four men, two aged 33, one aged 36 and a 47-year-old were held on suspicion or murder.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder while a man, 34, was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Andy Fallows said: "While we have made several arrests, we are very keen to speak to anyone with information or any witnesses.
"We are particularly interested in a grey Ford Fiesta car, registration SG18 BGU.
"We believe this vehicle travelled to Blackpool from the Merseyside area on Monday. This vehicle is now in possession of police but if you saw this vehicle on April 10, please come forward."