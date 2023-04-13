The Big One: Passengers rescued from UK's highest rollercoaster
Passengers on the UK's highest rollercoaster had to walk down its tracks to safety after the ride was halted due to sudden strong winds.
The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach was stopped for safety reasons as thrill-seekers enjoyed the 235ft (71m) high attraction.
Theme park staff led the stranded passengers down the tracks and the ride was cancelled for the rest of the day.
People can pay to walk the ride once a month with full safety equipment.
Passengers were seen being helped down the rollercoaster's steep tracks in an image captured from a nearby hotel as the drama unfolded on Tuesday.
A Blackpool Pleasure Beach spokeswoman confirmed the ride was stopped "due to sudden changes in weather conditions".
She continued: "Guests on the ride were reassured and escorted from the ride by Blackpool Pleasure Beach staff.
"Due to high gusts of wind the Big One rollercoaster closed for the remainder of the day."
