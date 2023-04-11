Public inquiry to reopen into Lancashire super prison plans
- Published
A public inquiry into plans for a new Lancashire jail will reopen to hear new data about whether roads can cope.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) had appealed against Chorley Council's refusal of planning permission for the 1,700 Category C inmate jail.
The appeal inspector recommended rejection on the grounds of road safety concerns but Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove was "minded to approve".
Mr Gove said he wants "further evidence" before his final decision.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed shortly after the proceedings closed, the government took the unusual step of giving Mr Gove the final say not the planning inspector who chaired the inquiry.
Mr Gove said in January he was "minded" to approve the plan in spite of inspector Tom Gilbert-Wooldridge recommending rejection on road safety grounds and its "harmful" impact on the character and appearance of the area.
The secretary of state said he wanted to hear "further evidence on highways issues" with locals opposing a third prison in their area close to Garth and Wymott jails in central Lancashire on the border of Chorley and Leyland.
The Ulnes Walton Action Group (UWAG) said it was "unfair", claiming the group would not have had been granted a second chance if the inspector had found in favour of the government.
Following representations both by UWAG and Chorley Council, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has revealed the inquiry will reconvene so new highways evidence submitted by the MoJ can be "properly tested".
UWAG's Emma Curtis said reopening the inquiry was "the only fair way" forward.
She added highway safety was a major concern especially as UWAG "was able to demonstrate [that] there are two alternative sites available in the North West" as good if not better for accessibility and safety.
Ms Curtis said the reopened inquiry provided opportunity for a "thorough examination and testing" of MoJ mitigation measures.
The proposed prison is reached via Ulnes Walton Lane and Moss Lane, the same route as for Wymott and Garth jails, although a separate entry would be created north of the existing access.
Mr Gilbert-Wooldridge's report noted this section of Moss Lane would see a 322% leap in traffic.
The DLUHC letter announcing the reopening of the inquiry - on a date to be decided - said highway safety and capacity were "inherently…technical and specialist areas" that would be properly assessed at a new hearing.
A spokesman for MoJ said: "The new prison in Chorley is critical to delivering the 20,000 extra places we need to protect the public by keeping offenders off the streets and turning them away from crime."
