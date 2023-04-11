Lancashire village without a shop may finally get one
- Published
A Lancashire village without a shop could finally see a convenience store open after years of campaigning.
People living in Barton, Preston, are being asked for their views about plans to develop a local cheesemakers.
A public consultation is being carried out into the development of premises at family-run firm JJ Sandham Ltd to include offices, light industrial facilities and two retail units.
Local resident Rosemary McLean said a local shop was "definitely needed".
"There isn't a convenience store here despite [the demand for one] as the village has seen hundreds of new houses being built. A mini-pub or coffee shop would also do well," she said.
Ms McLean has spent several years campaigning for improved amenities, and said there is nowhere "to get basics" such as bread and milk, despite hundreds of new houses being built in the area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
However she said she would not get her hopes up too soon.
"We've all heard this phrase 'could include a shop' before [when planning applications are proposed]," she said.
"It happened on land next to me, but no shop was ever built, with the [developer] saying there was no interest - so an application was put in for three more houses instead."
Villagers had previously hoped to turn the derelict and fire-damaged former village pub, The Boar's Head, into a community hub combining a shop, post office and drop-in health clinic as well as a bar and eatery.
However plans were dashed in 2020, four years after the pub shut its doors and 12 months after a fire, when planning permission was granted to turn the 17th Century hostelry into flats and build houses on its car park.
Developer Maybern is now consulting residents on plans for a development at JJ Sandham, which has been at its current site on Garstang Road for 94 years.
The business is said to need more space following a "surge in demand".
A leaflet distributed in the area said proposed plans will be submitted to the council in coming months and if approved work could start by the end of the year.