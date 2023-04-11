Nicola Bulley: Police divers carry out work for coroner in River Wyre
Police divers have returned to the River Wyre to carry out work close to where Nicola Bulley's body was found.
Ms Bulley, 45, went missing while walking her dog by the river in St Michael's on Wyre after dropping off her daughters at school on 27 January.
Following a major search operation, her body was found 23 days later in the river about a mile away from where she was last seen.
Lancashire Police said it was doing work "on the direction of HM Coroner".
The coroner's office has been asked for comment about the work at the river.
A large police operation was launched to search for Ms Bulley, which attracted worldwide attention.
Her dog was found shortly after she disappeared, along with her phone, which was discovered on a bench by a steep riverbank still connected to a work conference call.
Her body was found three weeks later.
Her family said at the time that she was the "centre of their world" and they would never be able to understand what she went through in her final moments.
The conduct of Lancashire Police and sections of the media in relation to the case was later criticised.
Lancashire's police and crime commissioner said the county's force would be the subject of an independent review after the Independent Office for Police Conduct launched its own investigation, while broadcasting regulator Ofcom said it was "extremely concerned" to hear complaints made by Ms Bulley's family about ITV and Sky News.
An inquest into Ms Bulley's death was opened and adjourned in February, ahead of a full hearing in June.
