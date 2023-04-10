Death of man found on Longridge Fell unexplained, police say
- Published
The death of a man whose body was found by walkers in hillside woodland is being treated as "unexplained", police have said.
Lancashire Police said the man's remains were discovered near Birdy Brow on Longridge Fell in Clitheroe just after 14:00 BST on Sunday.
The force said his body was recovered by Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team, who were called in by officers.
It added that inquiries were now under way to identify the man.
