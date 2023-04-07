Fire breaks out at Jaguar Land Rover salesroom in Preston
A major fire has broken out at a Jaguar Land Rover salesroom.
Crews from nine fire engines have been tackling the blaze in Bluebell Way, Preston, since 01:00 BST.
No injuries have been reported, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said. Residents have been advised to keep their windows shut.
Steve Healey, deputy chief fire officer, tweeted that crews had "done an incredible job in preventing serious fire spread".
The fire service has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire at the site, which is managed by the Inchcape firm.
A spokesman said the firm was "very glad that all our colleagues are safe and and no one was hurt".
"We would like to thank the emergency services and the various support agencies for their hard work and dedication in helping contain the damage," he continued.
"It is obviously far too early to speculate on exactly what happened, however we are working in conjunction with various experts to determine the cause."
He said the site would be closed temporarily, adding that the firm would "support our team and communicate with our customers throughout this period".