Darwen pub attack: Man jailed for breaking barmaid's jaw
A man who broke a woman's jaw in three places in a "horrific, unprovoked" attack outside a pub has been jailed.
Lancashire Police said David Barr assaulted the barmaid, who worked at Punch Hotel in Chapels, Darwen, "for just doing her job".
He became irate and walked out of the pub after ordering drinks, police said, and when a staff member told him his drinks were ready he lashed out.
Barr, 33 and of Darwen, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 months in jail.
The victim, in her 30s, required surgery to have a metal plate inserted to help the jaw heal, police said.
Barr, of Quaker Lane, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court after admitting unlawful wounding.
"This was an absolutely horrific, unprovoked assault, on a woman just doing her job," assistant investigator Tony Roberts, of Lancashire Police, said.
"Barr is clearly a very dangerous and violent man.
"He lashed out and hit the woman, causing serious injuries which required surgery."